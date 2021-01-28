Menu

Crime

New trial ordered for special constables convicted in jail cell death of Corey Rogers

By Michael Tutton The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2021 1:59 pm
HALIFAX – The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for two special constables convicted of criminal negligence in the suffocation death of an inmate at a Halifax police lockup.

The three judges unanimously ruled Thursday that Supreme Court Justice Kevin Coady erred in his instruction to a jury, adding that their full written reasons will be provided at a later date.

The decision came after the Appeal Court judges heard arguments from lawyers for Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner, who were found guilty in November 2019 in the jail cell death of Corey Rogers.

A medical examiner determined Rogers died of suffocation on June 15, 2016 while lying in a cell with a spit hood covering his mouth as he appeared to be vomiting.

Lawyers Ron Pizzo and David Bright argued the trial judge should have instructed jurors to consider what the “standard of care” was for booking officers regarding issues such as when to remove a spit hood.

They noted prior law has established that criminal negligence requires proof of “a marked departure from the standard of care that a reasonable person would observe in the accused’s circumstances.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
