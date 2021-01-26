Menu

Cannabis

2 Quebec residents arrested after Northumberland OPP seize firearm during traffic stop on Hwy. 401

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 26, 2021 1:44 pm
Northumberland OPP seized a firearm during a traffic stop on the weekend.
Northumberland OPP seized a firearm during a traffic stop on the weekend. Northumberland OPP

Two residents of Quebec face multiple charges after OPP seized a loaded firearm in Northumberland County on Sunday.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a black SUV with Quebec licence plates driving erratically in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 coming from the Quinte West area.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the highway in Alnwick-Haldimand Township east of County Road 23. OPP say officers detected the odour of cannabis in the vehicle.

Read more: Several U.S. states mull allowing concealed carry of guns without a permit

A search of the SUV located cannabis and a loaded handgun, OPP say. The driver allegedly provided police with false identification.

Jefferson-Denley Edouard, 24, of Laval, and Kency Bien-Aime, 21, of Montreal were arrested and each charged with:

  • Transporting a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Occupying a vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device or ammunition
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition
  • Carrying a concealed prohibited device or ammunition
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with
  • Occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
Edouard was additionally charged with obstructing a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, failure to identify self, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, failure to comply with an undertaking and failure to comply with a probation order.

Bien-Aime was additionally charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

OPP say the accused individuals were both held in custody for a bail hearing in Cobourg.

