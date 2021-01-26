Peterborough woman charged with fraud involving altered narcotic prescription

A Peterborough woman is facing a fraud charge for altering a prescription for a narcotic.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a Chemong Road pharmacy after they were advised of a suspicious transaction involving an altered prescription for a narcotic.
A 35-year-old woman was charged with using, dealing, and acting on a forged document.
No name was released.
She is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 24.
