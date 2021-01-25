Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Montreal police look for suspect in connection with vandalized West Island bars

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 6:29 pm
Montreal Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a series of acts of vandalism in the West Island.
Montreal Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a series of acts of vandalism in the West Island. SPVM

Montreal police (SPVM) are looking for a suspect in a series of acts of vandalism against West Island bars.

They describe him as a white man with dark hair, 20 to 30 years old, standing about five-feet-seven-inches tall.

Read more: Montreal-area business owners report increased vandalism amid coronavirus pandemic

Police say he was likely driving a black convertible Honda Civic EX or EX-L, adding they were able to capture images of the man thanks to surveillance footage.

“When the events took place, he was wearing a dark hat and neck warmer, beige construction boots, black gloves and prescription glasses,” the SPVM wrote in a statement.

Click to play video 'Montreal man launches legal action over police intervention caught on camera' Montreal man launches legal action over police intervention caught on camera
Montreal man launches legal action over police intervention caught on camera

The force says the incidents date back as far as January 2020.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

One of the targeted bars was McKibbins Irish pub in Montreal’s Pointe-Claire suburb.

Anyone with information is asked to call INFO CRIME AT 514-393-1133

Montreal Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a series of acts of vandalism in the West Island.
Montreal Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a series of acts of vandalism in the West Island. SPVM
Montreal Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a series of acts of vandalism in the West Island.
Montreal Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a series of acts of vandalism in the West Island. SPVM
Montreal Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a series of acts of vandalism in the West Island.
Montreal Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a series of acts of vandalism in the West Island. SPVM
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceSPVMSurveillance FootageInfo-CrimeMcKibbin's Irish PubSPVM SuspectWest Island Bars Vandalized
Flyers
More weekly flyers