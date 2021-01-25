Montreal police look for suspect in connection with vandalized West Island bars

Montreal police (SPVM) are looking for a suspect in a series of acts of vandalism against West Island bars.
They describe him as a white man with dark hair, 20 to 30 years old, standing about five-feet-seven-inches tall.
Police say he was likely driving a black convertible Honda Civic EX or EX-L, adding they were able to capture images of the man thanks to surveillance footage.
“When the events took place, he was wearing a dark hat and neck warmer, beige construction boots, black gloves and prescription glasses,” the SPVM wrote in a statement.
The force says the incidents date back as far as January 2020.
One of the targeted bars was McKibbins Irish pub in Montreal’s Pointe-Claire suburb.
Anyone with information is asked to call INFO CRIME AT 514-393-1133
