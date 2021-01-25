Liberal MP booted from caucus over ‘baseless and dangerous’ claims about colleagues

Send this page to someone via email

Ramesh Sangha has been booted from the Liberal caucus after making “baseless and dangerous accusations against a number of his caucus colleagues,” according to a Monday press release from Chief Government Whip Mark Holland.

“As soon as the Chief Government Whip was made aware of these accusations, he consulted with the Prime Minister, and the necessary steps were taken. As of this afternoon, Mr. Sangha has been removed from the Liberal caucus,” read the release, issued Monday afternoon.

Global News pressed Holland’s office for details of the context of the accusations, but no further information was provided.

“As we have made clear time and time again, we will not tolerate conspiracy theories, or dangerous and unfounded rhetoric about Parliamentarians or other Canadians. Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for many Canadians to experience suspicions because of their background; we all know where this can lead,” the press release from Holland read.

“The Liberal Caucus continues to stand firm against racism and intolerance.”

This isn’t the first time Sangha, the MP for Brampton Centre, has come under fire for making claims about his own caucus. In 2019, reports emerged that the Ontario MP said his party was “pandering” to Sikh separatists.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office sent a statement to the National Post at the time, denying that the party has any sympathy for the Sikh separatist movement.

“Canada’s position on a united India is unwavering and we are unanimous as a government on this issue,” said the statement at the time.

“Canadians have the right to freedom of expression and speech and they have the right to peacefully express their views.”

Sangha’s new status as an Independent MP will see him relegated to the back corners of the House of Commons.

He won’t be alone there though — former Liberal caucus colleagues Marwan Tabbara, Jody Wilson-Raybould and Yasmin Ratansi also sit as Independents following various political firestorms.

