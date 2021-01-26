Manitoba restaurants that were closed in 2020 by public health inspectors

Send this page to someone via email

Local restaurants may have been mostly closed last year and public health officials focused on the coronavirus, but numerous restaurants were still closed in Manitoba due to poor sanitation, rodents or other things no one wants around their food.

Here’s a list of all the restaurants that were temporarily closed by Manitoba Public Health in 2020 while they got things under control.

Winnipeg

Libson Bakery, 717 Sargent Ave. – Jan. 9-Jan. 22 – failure to prevent rodents, poor general sanitation

Comfort Inn, 1770 Sargent Ave. – Jan. 31 – failure to maintain dishwasher

Chicken Delight, 1349 Pembina Hwy. – Jan. 31-Feb. 4 – failure to prevent rodents, poor general sanitation

R Call, 1480 Pembina Hwy. – Feb. 20-Aug. 12 – poor general sanitation, food contact surfaces not cleaned and sanitized, restaurant in poor repair and unclean

Salisbury House, 801 Regent Ave. – March 9 – failure to provide hot running water

Jerk it Up, 755 St. Mary’s Road – April 20-present – operating without a permit

J&F Supermarket, 730 Sargent Ave. – May 5 – May 7 – failure to prevent rodents

Genuine Restaurant, 589 Sargent Ave. – Aug. 27-Aug. 28 – failure to maintain temperature of hazardous food, failure to maintain equipment in good repair

Famena Famous Roti and Curry, 295 Garry St. – Oct. 1-Dec. 7 – failure to prevent rodents

Plates for Rates, 308-372 Assiniboine Ave. – Oct. 27 – present – operating without a permit

Beausejour

Vicky’s Restaurant, 719 Park Ave. – Oct. 22-Oct. 23 – failure to provide hot running water

Falcon Lake

Mama Linas, Falcon Lake Resort – Jan. 30-Feb. 4 – failure to maintain dishwasher and kitchen lighting

Falcon Lake Resort – Aug. 5-present – failure to maintain dishwasher in good repair, failure to maintain plumbing at faucets, failure to maintain ceiling free of leaks and failure to maintain ventilation canopy in sanitary condition

Portage la Prairie

The Orange Truck Produce, 500 15th St. W. – April 3-present – operating without a permit, no running water, no waste disposal

Ste. Anne

Ste. Anne Chinese Restaurant, 555 Traverse Rd. – July 8-July 9 – gross unsanitary conditions

Ste. Anne Chinese Restaurant, 555 Traverse Rd. – Aug. 25-Aug. 26 – poor general sanitation

Ste. Anne Chinese Restaurant, 555 Traverse Rd. – Sept. 4-Sept. 5 – poor general sanitation

Ste. Anne Chinese Restaurant, 555 Traverse Rd. – Dec. 31-Jan. 5 – unsanitary conditions, unsafe storage of food, contaminated food, temperature abuse, poor general sanitation

Thompson

Holy Spice North Indian Cuisine, 745 Thompson Dr. – June 25-July 2 – failure to thaw hazardous foods appropriately, no soap or towels at kitchen hand wash station, no sanitizer in dishwasher, failure to keep restaurant in sanitary condition

Burntwood Hotel, 146 Selkirk Ave. – Aug. 4-Aug. 6 – inadequate hot water supply, failure to keep hazardous foods at proper temperatures