Several arrested in anti-COVID-19-measures protest in Moncton, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say several people were arrested in an anti-coronavirus-measures rally outside of Moncton city hall on Sunday.

Around 25 protesters gathered in the city that remains under the red phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

Some protesters held signs that read phrases including: “Church is essential,” “Unmask the truth,” and “Media is the virus.”

A protestor is seen interacting with a police officer at an anti-mask rally outside of city hall in Moncton, N.B. Callum Smith / Global News

Const. Hans Ouellette with the New Brunswick RCMP told Global News several tickets were handed out to the protesters for offences under the Emergency Measures Act.

Story continues below advertisement

Six individuals were arrested.

One 47-year-old Moncton man who was arrested was released the same day.

The other five people are facing charges, Ouellette said, including three who were charged with failure to comply with orders under the Emergency Measures Act:

54-year-old David Robert West from Riverview

34-year-old Nicholas DeAngelis from Bathurst

31-year-old Britney Green from Bathurst

Five RCMP officers take a person into custody at an anti-mask and COVID-19 protest outside city hall in Moncton on Jan. 24. Callum Smith / Global News

Two others were charged with resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer and failing to comply with Emergency Measures Act order.

RCMP said 29-year-old Jonathan Rossiter of Nackawic, N.B., and 49-year-old Dawn Teakles from Moncton are facing these charges.

Story continues below advertisement

They are both scheduled for a court appearance on Feb. 22.

Protestors are seen at an anti-mask rally outside of city hall in Moncton, N.B. Callum Smith / Global News

RCMP was not able to share how many tickets for COVID-19-related violations were given out.

Read more: Shannex reports 2 deaths at Parkland Saint John from last week

In New Brunswick zones under the red alert level of COVID-19 recovery, masks are required in outdoor public spaces when physical distancing of two metres cannot be maintained. In addition, outdoor gatherings are restricted to five people or less with physical distancing.

As of Monday, the Moncton region, or Zone 1, had 94 active cases of COVID-19.

1:55 N.B. reports 14th COVID-19-related death, 2 zones to move back to orange Tuesday evening N.B. reports 14th COVID-19-related death, 2 zones to move back to orange Tuesday evening