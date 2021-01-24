CAF deployed to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to 32 Indigenous communities in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Federal public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the Canadian military is sending troops to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution in 32 remote Indigenous communities in northern Ontario.

Blair announced the move to help the Nishnawbe Aski Nation on Twitter this morning following a request for help from the Ontario government.

The Canadian military last week helped with inoculations in the community of Nain in Newfoundland and Labrador, including transporting people to and from vaccination sites.

Military commanders have said the Armed Forces is ready to help where required.

The Canadian Armed Forces will be deployed to assist in the vaccination efforts for up to 32 First Nation communities in Nishnawbe Aski Nation in Northern Ontario. Our armed forces continue to be there to help in any way in the fight against COVID-19. #cdnpoli https://t.co/4cjfEmrkrG — Marc Miller (@MarcMillerVM) January 24, 2021

