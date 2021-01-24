CAF deployed to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to 32 Indigenous communities in Ontario

Federal public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the Canadian military is sending troops to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution in 32 remote Indigenous communities in northern Ontario.
Blair announced the move to help the Nishnawbe Aski Nation on Twitter this morning following a request for help from the Ontario government.
The Canadian military last week helped with inoculations in the community of Nain in Newfoundland and Labrador, including transporting people to and from vaccination sites.
Military commanders have said the Armed Forces is ready to help where required.
