Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

CAF deployed to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to 32 Indigenous communities in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2021 1:07 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau touts government’s efforts to vaccinate Indigenous communities' Coronavirus: Trudeau touts government’s efforts to vaccinate Indigenous communities
WATCH: Coronavirus: Trudeau touts government's efforts to vaccinate Indigenous communities

Federal public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the Canadian military is sending troops to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution in 32 remote Indigenous communities in northern Ontario.

Blair announced the move to help the Nishnawbe Aski Nation on Twitter this morning following a request for help from the Ontario government.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccines arrive in remote First Nations across Canada

The Canadian military last week helped with inoculations in the community of Nain in Newfoundland and Labrador, including transporting people to and from vaccination sites.

Trending Stories

Military commanders have said the Armed Forces is ready to help where required.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canadian Armed ForcesBill BlairCAFcoronavirus vaccinescovid-19 indigenous communitiesCAF coronavirus vaccines Indigenous communitiesCAF distribute COVID-19 vaccine Indigenous communitiesCOVID-19 vaccine Indigenous communities
Flyers
More weekly flyers