Twitter suspends Iran’s Supreme Leader for threat against golfing Trump

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 1:55 pm
Click to play video 'Former U.S. president Donald Trump arrives in Florida after departing the White House' Former U.S. president Donald Trump arrives in Florida after departing the White House
WATCH: Former U.S. president Donald Trump arrived in West Palm Beach, Fla. Wednesday afternoon after leaving the White House, amid cheers from supporters.

Twitter has suspended an account linked to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after it tweeted an ominous image that appeared to threaten former U.S. president Donald Trump‘s life.

The bird’s-eye image showed a Trump-like figure on a golf course, overshadowed by the silhouette of an attack drone. “Revenge is definite,” the caption read, in a reference to a Khamenei speech from last month.

Read more: Biden removes Trump’s Diet Coke button as part of Oval Office overhaul

Iran’s Supreme Leader had vowed in that speech to strike back at Trump for killing General Qassem Soleimani — a top Iranian general — a year ago in Iraq.

The Twitter post appeared Thursday on a Persian-language account linked to Khamenei’s website, which also featured the message and photo on Friday. The website included a longer English translation of Khamenei’s comments from last year.

Story continues below advertisement

“Even if his murderer is beheaded, it won’t even compensate for one of Soleimani’s shoes,” the message said. “They were very wrong in doing this and must face revenge. Both the murderers and those who ordered it should know that revenge may come at any time.”

Read more: Donald Trump leaves office with worst job approval rating in history

Twitter suspended the suspected Khamenei account a few hours later, amid its recent crackdown on misinformation and incitements to violence on the platform.

A Twitter spokesman told the Associated Press that the tweet had violated the company’s “abusive behaviour policy” and its “manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts,” without elaborating.

Click to play video 'Iran’s Rouhani urges Biden to return to nuclear deal as Trump leaves office' Iran’s Rouhani urges Biden to return to nuclear deal as Trump leaves office
Iran’s Rouhani urges Biden to return to nuclear deal as Trump leaves office

Twitter also previously banned a tweet from the account which questioned the reliability of some coronavirus vaccines from the U.S. and U.K.

Story continues below advertisement

Other accounts thought to be tied to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office remained active.

Twitter is banned within Iran, but its officials often used it to insult and troll Trump during his term.

Read more: Donald Trump reportedly floated notion of his own ‘Patriot Party’

Trump was banned from the platform for inciting an attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Iran’s latest threat goes farther than those of the past, and comes a few weeks after the anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination.

Click to play video 'One year since U.S. assassinated Iran general Qasem Soleimani' One year since U.S. assassinated Iran general Qasem Soleimani
One year since U.S. assassinated Iran general Qasem Soleimani – Jan 3, 2021

Soleimani helped orchestrate pro-Iran militant groups in Iran until he was killed in a drone strike early last year. Trump said at the time that Soleimani was “directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of millions of people.”

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Donald TrumpIranTwitterQassem SoleimaniDroneAyatollahTrump threatAli KhameneiSupreme LeaderTwitter Accountaccount suspendedaccount suspension
