Peterborough’s One Roof Community Centre extends weekend drop-in hours amid temperature drop

The One Roof Community Centre in Peterborough is extending its drop-in hours over the weekend as temperatures are expected to drop below -15 C for the Peterborough area.
The centre, which provides lunch and drop-in services, says its hours at 99 Brock St. will be extended from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with the go-to meal provided 1-2 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday.
The centre is closed to drop-in service from noon to 3 p.m. for meal preparation plus the pickup period to ensure safety for the public, staff (including volunteers) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One Roof provides services on behalf of the city and Peterborough County.
The following emergency shelters are open to people experiencing homelessness who require emergency overnight shelter:
- YES Shelter for Youth and Families (705-748-3851), 196 Brock St.
- Brock Mission Men’s Shelter (705-748-4766), 120 Murray St.
- Cameron House Women’s Shelter (705-748-4766), 739 Chemong Rd.
- Overflow Shelter at Murray Street Baptist Church (overnight phone 705-761-1875), 175 Murray St.
- Emergency after-hours Services related to emergency shelter are available through the Social Services by calling 705-926-0096. Visit the social services website for information.
