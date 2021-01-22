Menu

Economy

Peterborough’s One Roof Community Centre extends weekend drop-in hours amid temperature drop

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 10:36 am
The One Roof Community Centre in Peterborough will be extending its drop-in hours on the weekend.
The One Roof Community Centre in Peterborough will be extending its drop-in hours on the weekend. MarianVejcik/iStock/Getty Images

The One Roof Community Centre in Peterborough is extending its drop-in hours over the weekend as temperatures are expected to drop below -15 C for the Peterborough area.

The centre, which provides lunch and drop-in services, says its hours at 99 Brock St. will be extended from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with the go-to meal provided 1-2 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday.

Read more: Community Counselling Resource Centre seeing Peterborough tenants with rental arrears of $10K

The centre is closed to drop-in service from noon to 3 p.m. for meal preparation plus the pickup period to ensure safety for the public, staff (including volunteers) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One Roof provides services on behalf of the city and Peterborough County.

Click to play video 'Peterborough Regional Weather Update: January 22, 2021' Peterborough Regional Weather Update: January 22, 2021
Peterborough Regional Weather Update: January 22, 2021

The following emergency shelters are open to people experiencing homelessness who require emergency overnight shelter:

  • YES Shelter for Youth and Families (705-748-3851), 196 Brock St.
  • Brock Mission Men’s Shelter (705-748-4766), 120 Murray St.
  • Cameron House Women’s Shelter (705-748-4766), 739 Chemong Rd.
  • Overflow Shelter at Murray Street Baptist Church (overnight phone 705-761-1875), 175 Murray St.
  • Emergency after-hours Services related to emergency shelter are available through the Social Services by calling 705-926-0096. Visit the social services website for information.
Click to play video 'Brock Mission men’s shelter in Peterborough needs donations as winter approaches' Brock Mission men’s shelter in Peterborough needs donations as winter approaches
HomelessHomelessnessOne RoofOne Roof Community CentreDrop-in shelterHomeless ServiceOne Roof Peterborough
