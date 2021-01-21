Trial continues for son accused of trying to murder elderly mother in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

When Kevin Barrett was arrested for attempted murder, he seemed fairly calm, and a little bit confused, according to an RCMP officer at the scene.

The West Kelowna man was arrested just hours after he allegedly tried to kill his elderly mother Eleanor Holmes in April 2019. He’s been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

RCMP officers found Barrett at his mom’s home in Westview Village Mobile Home Park, which is where he was living at the time.

The Crown is accusing Barrett of beating the 79-year-old, driving her up a forest service road and rolling her over the embankment, leaving her for dead.

The prosecution believes Barrett then took his mother’s vehicle and bank card and went to a liquor store before heading to a gas station.

Court saw account statements of purchases at the businesses, as well as surveillance video at the gas station.

Barrett then allegedly went back home.

A neighbour who spoke to him testified that when she asked Barrett where his mom was, he told her Holmes was out with some friends.

Emergency room Dr. Jeffrey Eppler also took the stand, describing Holmes’ injuries after she was rescued, noting that it appeared her body had entered fight or flight response.

Court also heard the victim appeared to be suffering from mild hypothermia.

The trial is expected to head into a voir dire on Friday, which is under a publication ban.

Holmes is expected to take the stand on Tuesday.

The defence will then have the opportunity to present its case.

None of the allegations against Barrett have been proven.

