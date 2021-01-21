Menu

Crime

RCMP say man wanted near remote Cape Breton community safely taken into custody

By Staff The Canadian Press
RCMP are advising Meat Cove, N.S., residents that a man believed to be carrying a firearm has fled and police are searching for him.
RCMP are advising Meat Cove, N.S., residents that a man believed to be carrying a firearm has fled and police are searching for him. Nova Scotia RCMP

MEAT COVE – Nova Scotia RCMP say they have taken a Cape Breton man into custody days after warning residents of an armed suspect wanted on multiple arrest warrants.

Sgt. Andre Mazerolle says Perry MacKinnon was safely brought into custody late Wednesday night.

Read more: N.S. RCMP continue search for armed man in Meat Cove, residents advised to stay inside

Mazerolle says there were no reports of anyone being hurt and no other details were immediately available.

The Mounties issued an alert Monday saying they believed MacKinnon had a firearm when he entered the woods near Meat Cove, a remote village at the northern tip of the island.

Police warned residents to not approach MacKinnon, who was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and blue track pants.

At one point the Mounties confirmed that a helicopter equipped with heat-seeking infrared sensors was used to search for him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021

© 2021 The Canadian Press
