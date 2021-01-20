Early-morning Kelowna, B.C., solicitor caught on video, RCMP looking for suspect

Send this page to someone via email

A surveillance video of a man ringing doorbells in the middle of the night, asking for money, has surfaced.

In the video, a middle-aged man claims his car had broken down and he was short on money for a tow truck.

The family decides to give the man the cash he was asking for and he leaves the property.

Kelowna RCMP say they are aware of suspicious individuals around Kelowna, asking for money in the middle of the night.

“We have received a few reports of suspicious people, canvassing for money, telling fraudulent stories for money and things of that nature,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, a Kelowna RCMP officer.

“It’s not something uncommon, but we have noticed an increase in calls.”

On Saturday, Global News reported that a man had intruded into a home after ringing the doorbell in the middle of the night.

When asked, the homeowner did confirm the man in the video was the very same man who intruded into her home asking for money.

“He walked right in and he said needed money,” said Cherie Brown, a Kelowna resident.

“I just gave him a small container of change that I had, and I asked him to leave and he did, then I called 9-1-1.”

Noseworthy is urging the public to not answer the door if they feel uncomfortable, especially if it’s the middle of the night.

“There’s no obligation to answer the door,” Noseworthy told Global News on Wednesday.

“If you don’t know the person, and you’re concerned, you don’t have to answer the door. You can ask them to leave and if they don’t leave, give (the police) a call.”

Cherie Brown has two young daughters and said the incident has left her shaken.

“I’m not sleeping very well. I peek out the window a lot,” said Brown. “I’m not comfortable.”

Kelowna RCMP said they are alarmed with this specific incident, saying the man that entered the home is far beyond asking for money at the front door.

“That’s definitely concerning; that’s a step above asking for money, that’s a break and enter and a break and enter into a residence,” said Noseworthy.

Kelowna RCMP said they’ve increased their patrols in the Rutland area, and that they are looking for a suspect for the home intrusion.

Anyone with information about the suspicious activity is asked to call Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

