Canada

Big winter storm expected to bring blizzard-like conditions to eastern Newfoundland

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2021 7:16 pm
Click to play video 'Global News Morning Forecast: January 20' Global News Morning Forecast: January 20
Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

Blizzard-like conditions are expected to descend on parts of eastern Newfoundland on Thursday as the provincial election campaign nears the end of its first week.

Environment Canada says up to 30 centimetres of snow is in the forecast for the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas, starting Thursday afternoon.

Even more snow could cover the easternmost sections of the Avalon, which includes St. John’s.

Read more: The question looming over N.L.’s winter pandemic election: Will anyone vote?

And with maximum wind gusts expected to reach up to 100 kilometres per hour, outdoor campaigning will likely come to a halt.

It was just over a year ago that one of the worst storms in the province’s history dumped more than 90 centimetres of snow on St. John’s, paralyzing the city for days.

Winds gusting at 134 km/h created snowdrifts up to 15-feet high, and there was a minor avalanche in one neighbourhood near the harbour.

Click to play video 'Warmer winter sign of climate crisis?' Warmer winter sign of climate crisis?
Warmer winter sign of climate crisis?

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
