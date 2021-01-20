Menu

World

Iran urges Biden to rejoin nuclear deal, says Trump’s policies ‘completely failed’

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 20, 2021 3:00 am
Click to play video 'Iran defends right to resume 20% uranium enrichment, EU aims to save nuclear accord' Iran defends right to resume 20% uranium enrichment, EU aims to save nuclear accord
Iran defends right to resume 20% uranium enrichment, EU aims to save nuclear accord – Jan 5, 2021

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday to return to a 2015 nuclear deal and lift crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Biden, who takes office on Wednesday, has said the United States will rejoin the pact that includes restrictions on Iran’s nuclear work if Tehran resumes strict compliance.

Read more: Biden works a weakened U.S. hand to negotiate way back into Iran nuclear deal

“The ball is in the U.S. court now. If Washington returns to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact,” Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.

“Today, we expect the incoming U.S. administration to return to the rule of law and commit themselves, and if they can, in the next four years, to remove all the black spots of the previous four years,” he said.

Click to play video 'Iran tells Europe not to follow U.S. by undermining nuclear pact' Iran tells Europe not to follow U.S. by undermining nuclear pact
Iran tells Europe not to follow U.S. by undermining nuclear pact – Jan 22, 2020

Tensions have grown between Tehran and Washington since 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump exited the deal between Iran and six world powers that sought to limit Tehran’s nuclear program and prevent it developing atomic weapons. Washington reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

Trending Stories

Iran, which denies ever seeking nuclear arms, retaliated to Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy by gradually breaching accord. Tehran has repeatedly said it can quickly reverse those violations if U.S. sanctions are removed.

Read more: Iran begins enriching uranium up to 20% in breach of nuclear deal

Antony Blinken, Biden’s choice for secretary of state, said on Tuesday the United States would not take a quick decision on whether to rejoin the pact.

“U.S. President Donald Trump’s political career is over today and his ‘maximum pressure’ policy on Iran has completely failed,” Rouhani said. “Trump is dead but the nuclear deal is still alive.”

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Edmund Blair)

© 2021 Reuters
Donald TrumpJoe BidenIran Nuclear DealHassan RouhaniIran dealUS-Iran relationsRouhaniBiden Iran nuclear dealBiden Iran nuclear deal talks
