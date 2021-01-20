Calgary police looking for suspect after person injured in hit and run

Calgary police are looking for the driver of a silver hatchback after a man was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday.
Police said it happened at 6100 1A St. S.W. before 8 p.m.
The victim was left with internal injuries and was later taken to hospital in stable condition.
If you have information, contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
