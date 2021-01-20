Menu

Traffic

Calgary police looking for suspect after person injured in hit and run

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 7:36 am
Calgary police responded to a hit and run that injured a person on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Calgary police responded to a hit and run that injured a person on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Tim Webber/Global News

Calgary police are looking for the driver of a silver hatchback after a man was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday.

Police said it happened at 6100 1A St. S.W. before 8 p.m.

The victim was left with internal injuries and was later taken to hospital in stable condition.

If you have information, contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

