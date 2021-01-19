Peterborough One Roof Community Centre drop-in hours to extend as temperatures plunge

Send this page to someone via email

One Roof Community Centre in Peterborough will be open for extended hours of service on Wednesday as the temperatures drop in the region.

According to the centre, which prepares and provides lunch and drop-in services, says its hours at 99 Brock St. will be extended from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to drop below -15 C, according to Environment Canada.

With the cold weather alert on Wed. Jan. 20, the One Roof Community Centre at 99 Brock St. will have extended drop-in hours, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Full details at https://t.co/MK5GJHvFjf pic.twitter.com/4PASA9AWDF — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) January 19, 2021

The centre, working on behalf of the city and Peterborough County, prepares and provides lunch as a to-go meal with the space closed for drop-in ser​vices from noon to 3 p.m. during the lunch meal service.

Closing drop-in services during the meal preparation and pickup period is needed to protect the health and safety of the public, volunteers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city stated.

Emergency shelters are open and available to people experiencing homelessness who require emergency overnight shelter:

YES Shelter for Youth and Families (705-748-3851), 196 Brock St.

Brock Mission Men’s Shelter (705-748-4766), 120 Murray St.

Cameron House Women’s Shelter (705-748-4766), 739 Chemong Rd.

Overflow Shelter at Murray Street Baptist Church (overnight phone 705-761-1875), 175 Murray St.

Emergency After Hours Services related to emergency shelter are available through the Social Services by calling 705-926-0096. Visit the Social Services website for information regarding the After Hours program.

