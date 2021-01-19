Manitoba ski hill voluntarily closes until February after positive COVID-19 case

Send this page to someone via email

A popular Manitoba skiing destination is temporarily closing due to concerns over COVID-19.

The Inglis, Man.-area Asessippi Ski Area and Resort confirmed Monday it will be closed for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

The resort said that the risk of exposure remains low and that public health officials did not ask it to close. Instead, the resort said it is being extra cautious by shutting down through Feb. 1.

“We have NOT been asked to issue a public notice, to not close and issue this notice is unthinkable,” said a statement on Asessippi’s social media.

“All we care about is everyone’s health and safety. We would rather not be here at all than put our staff, our guests, and the public at risk and have thus decided to close for two weeks and issue this notice.”

All guests who pre-booked between Jan. 18 and Feb. 1 will be refunded, the resort said.

