Magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Argentina felt in nearby Chile, cuts power

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 18, 2021 11:30 pm
The epicentre of a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Argentina on Jan. 18, 2020.
The epicentre of a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Argentina on Jan. 18, 2020. U.S. Geological Survey

A powerful earthquake struck in northwestern Argentina near the border with central Chile late Monday, shaking people in parts of both countries.

There were no early reports of injuries as some power outages were reported in the quake area.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor had a preliminary magnitude of 6.4. Its epicenter was 27.6 kilometres (17 miles) southwest of the town of Porcito and struck at a depth of 14 kilometres (nearly nine miles).

Read more: Powerful Indonesia earthquake kills at least 15, topples buildings in middle of night

The quake was followed a magnitude 5.0 aftershock about a quarter hour later, the USGS said.

Trending Stories

Argentine media said there were reports of damage to some buildings in the Pocito area and at least one road being disrupted, but there were indications of injuries. Electricity also failed in spots and some goods were shaken from supermarket shelves, the reports aid..

Strong movement was felt in Chile’s capital, Santiago, which is about 300 kilometres (186 miles) from the area hit by the quake. Chilean officials said there were no damage reported in that nation.

Click to play video 'Indonesia earthquake: Rescuers look for survivors following deadly quake on Sulawesi island' Indonesia earthquake: Rescuers look for survivors following deadly quake on Sulawesi island
Indonesia earthquake: Rescuers look for survivors following deadly quake on Sulawesi island
© 2021 The Canadian Press
