Coronavirus: Warkworth Institution among first prisons in Canada to receive COVID-19 vaccination

Warkworth Institution south of Peterborough is among the federal first prisons in Canada to administer COVID-19 vaccines to their inmate populations.

According to the Correctional Service Canada (CSC), as part of its first phase of vaccinations, federal inmates at Warkworth Institution have been vaccinated. The first phase began on Jan. 8 and focused on immunizing 600 of the most elderly and at-risk inmates across Canada.

The first phase is expected to be completed in the next few days, according to Isabelle Robitaille, CSC senior communications advisor.

The exact number of vaccines delivered to the medium-sized Warkworth Institution is not known. Since the pandemic was declared, there have been three cases of COVID-19, all of which have recovered. There have also been 1,039 tests for COVID-19 at the facility located 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

“Clinics were organized by medical staff in order to ensure the oldest inmates were able to access the vaccine,” Robitaille stated in an email. “In some cases, when safe to do so, if an institution has one or a small number of older inmates who are considered a priority, these individuals will be vaccinated at a nearby institution.”

The CSC says there have been 173 cases of COVID-19 at the seven federal prisons in Ontario. As of Monday, there were six active cases — all at Joyceville Institution.

Other first phase vaccinations include:

Atlantic region: Dorchester Penitentiary, Springhill Institution and Shepody Healing Centre

Quebec region: The Regional Reception Centre, La Macaza Institution, the Federal Training Centre, Cowansville Institution, Drummond Institution and Archambault Institution

Ontario region: Bath Institution, the Regional Treatment Centre (Bath Institution), Beaver Creek Institution, Collins Bay Institution, Grand Valley Institution for Women, Joyceville Institution, Millhaven Institution and the Regional Treatment Centre (Millhaven Institution)

Prairie region: Drumheller Institution, Saskatchewan Penitentiary, Bowden Institution, Regional Psychiatric Centre and Stony Mountain Institution

Pacific region: Kent Institution, William Head Institution, Matsqui Institution, Mission Institution, Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village, Fraser Valley Institution, Mountain Institution and Pacific Institution/Regional Training Centre

Phase two plans have yet to be announced, the CSC said.

