Crime

RCMP officer injured while arresting man allegedly breaking into Selkirk business

By Shane Gibson Global News
A 30-year-old man has been charged after police in Selkirk say a man armed with a knife assaulted an officer while breaking into and trying to light a fire at a Selkirk business.
A 30-year-old man has been charged after police in Selkirk say a man armed with a knife assaulted an officer while breaking into and trying to light a fire at a Selkirk business. File

A Lac du Bonnet man is facing charges after police say he assaulted an officer while attempting to break into a Selkirk business and light it on fire.

Selkirk RCMP were called after a man was spotted armed with a knife outside a business on Main Street around 9 a.m. Friday.

Read more: RCMP called to break-in at Selkirk retirement home, suspect an amorous deer

Police say the man had broken into the business by the time officers arrived. He was immediately arrested, but police say an officer was injured during the process.

The officer was treated and released from hospital.

Police say officers also noticed a small fire the man had set at the scene, which was quickly put out.

The suspect appeared to have been impaired by drugs at the time of his arrest, police say.

Read more: Teen charged with impaired driving, fleeing from RCMP in Selkirk golf cart incident

A 30-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including break and enter, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assaulting a police officer, arson, and mischief under $5,000.

