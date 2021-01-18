RCMP officer injured while arresting man allegedly breaking into Selkirk business

Send this page to someone via email

A Lac du Bonnet man is facing charges after police say he assaulted an officer while attempting to break into a Selkirk business and light it on fire.

Selkirk RCMP were called after a man was spotted armed with a knife outside a business on Main Street around 9 a.m. Friday.

Police say the man had broken into the business by the time officers arrived. He was immediately arrested, but police say an officer was injured during the process.

The officer was treated and released from hospital.

On Friday, #rcmpmb responded to a report of a male armed with a knife. He broke into a business in Selkirk where officers arrested him. During arrest, an officer received minor injuries. Knife was seized. 30yo male from Lac du Bonnet, facing numerous charges — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 18, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Police say officers also noticed a small fire the man had set at the scene, which was quickly put out.

The suspect appeared to have been impaired by drugs at the time of his arrest, police say.

A 30-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including break and enter, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assaulting a police officer, arson, and mischief under $5,000.

1:32 Helicopter crew rescues two men on Lake Winnipeg after ice breaks away from mainland Helicopter crew rescues two men on Lake Winnipeg after ice breaks away from mainland