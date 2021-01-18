Suspect sought after American man killed in Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say they are looking for a suspect after an American man died following a stabbing in Toronto’s east end.

Police and paramedics were called to an apartment building on Eglinton Avenue East, just west of Midland Avenue, at around 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 13.

The victim was identified by police as 25-year-old Mohamed Jeylani from Minnesota. He was later pronounced dead in hospital, police said.

The death marked Toronto’s first homicide of 2021.

On Sunday, police said 24-year-old Guled Mohamad, from Toronto, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder.

Police said the suspect is “believed to be armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.”

Story continues below advertisement