Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought after American man killed in Toronto stabbing

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 7:15 am
A photo of Guled Mohamad, 24.
A photo of Guled Mohamad, 24. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they are looking for a suspect after an American man died following a stabbing in Toronto’s east end.

Police and paramedics were called to an apartment building on Eglinton Avenue East, just west of Midland Avenue, at around 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 13.

The victim was identified by police as 25-year-old Mohamed Jeylani from Minnesota. He was later pronounced dead in hospital, police said.

Read more: American man dead after stabbing in Toronto, marking city’s 1st homicide of 2021

The death marked Toronto’s first homicide of 2021.

Trending Stories

On Sunday, police said 24-year-old Guled Mohamad, from Toronto, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder.

Police said the suspect is “believed to be armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.”

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceToronto crimeSecond Degree MurderMinnesotaToronto StabbingMohamed JeylaniToronto first homicide 2021U.S. manGuled Mohamad
Flyers
More weekly flyers