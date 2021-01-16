Winnipeg Blue Bombers add veteran defensive back Josh Johnson

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are beefing up their defensive backfield, signing veteran half-back and cornerback Josh Johnson to a one-year contract on Saturday.

A four-year CFL veteran, Johnson’s last two games on the field were perhaps his most impactful — when he recorded three interceptions in the Edmonton Football Team’s semi-final victory over Montreal in 2019.

A week later, he had a team-high six tackles and a sack in Edmonton’s loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East final.

Johnson started 17 regular-season games in the EE Football Team’s defensive backfield, racking up 43 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, nine pass knockdowns and a single tackle for loss.

He’s spent time on two NFL squads, signed by the San Diego Chargers after the 2013 draft, and appearing in eight games with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.

His 64 CFL games have been split between B.C., Ottawa, Hamilton and Edmonton.

Johnson’s signing continues a productive week for the Bombers’ front office, who on Friday re-signed pending free agent running back and 2019 Grey Cup MVP Andrew Harris, and also restructured the contract of veteran linebacker Adam Bighill.

Wide receiver Rasheed Bailey, defensive end Willie Jefferson and linebacker Kyrie Wilson were also brought back into the fold earlier in the week.

20:51 RAW: Andrew Harris speaks about re-signing with the Bombers RAW: Andrew Harris speaks about re-signing with the Bombers