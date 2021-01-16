Menu

Canada

Winnipeg firefighters respond to pair of Friday blazes 1 hour, 1 km apart

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted January 16, 2021 9:26 am
Firefighters in a line.
Firefighters in a line. Pixabay

No one is hurt, but a pair of Winnipeg homes are damaged after two fires that occurred just an hour apart on Friday night.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews got their first call just after 5 p.m. and responded to a small fire in the 400 block of Alexander Avenue.

Firefighters found smoke coming from one half of a duplex and had things under control within a few minutes.

No one was inside the home at the time.

Then, just 50 minutes later, first responders were called to the 400 block of Manitoba Avenue — about a kilometre to the north of the first blaze.

Crews made their way inside the one-and-a-half storey home initially, but had to back out because of smoke and high heat.

Once again, the fire was put out in less than half an hour, and an ensuing search of the property found the house to be empty.

No injuries were reported in either incident, and the WFPS hasn’t said if the fires are related.

Both blazes are still under investigation.

