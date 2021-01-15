Fergus woman charged after paramedic was assaulted in an ambulance: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a 63-year-old woman has been charged after a paramedic was assaulted in the back of an ambulance in Fergus, Ont., on Boxing Day.

An ambulance was responding to a call for service on Gordon Street at around 4 p.m.

Police said while in the back of the ambulance, the woman became combative and assaulted one of the paramedics.

An assault charge was laid against the suspect on Thursday.

“Paramedics and all emergency responders work under difficult conditions, and that stress has increased significantly while working through this pandemic,” said Stephen Dewar, chief of the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service.

“Incidents of assaults on paramedics are unacceptable and we appreciate the efforts of the County of Wellington OPP to hold people responsible for their actions.”

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.