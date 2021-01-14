Durham Region municipalities offer clarity about Ontario’s new stay-at-home order

As we all try to decipher how exactly Ontario’s new measures to fight COVID-19 work, local law enforcement is working on an action plan in how they fit in as well.

But when it comes to how Durham’s police force responds, Dave Selby with DRPS says it’s pretty straightforward.

“We’ll be following the rules,” he says. “However we will enforce the new legislation as we enforce all laws.”

Now, enforcing means responding to calls about complaints regarding gathering numbers and other violations of the order. But one thing you won’t see from Durham police is an abuse of their rights as officers of the law.

Selby says although there is some confusion about whether or not you will be pulled over while going to the grocery store, he says that’s not the case.

“We don’t have a right to do that,” he says. “If you’re driving down the road or in your house or backyard. this order does not allow the police just to randomly check for compliance.”

It’s a thought echoed by a spokesperson for the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, Joe Couto. “We will be targeting large social gatherings,” he says.

“When people understand that our officers are not going to be looking for people who happen to be out like me walking my dog, I think they will then feel a lot better,” Joe Couto said.

The measure is meant to help control the spread of COVID-19 throughout the province. In Durham, there are now close to 1,000 active cases, with a spike of at least 100 per day.

Durham’s chief medical officer of health believes this is the only way we can help get a handle on the numbers.

“I think that the province has carefully calibrated what it needed to do to keep essential businesses running on the one hand, while on the other hand, trying to reduce COVID-19 activity,” he says.

The order is much like what the province saw in the first wave. Residents are asked to stay home and only go out for essential purposes. This includes for food, health care and exercises.

Police say they won’t have an increased presence during the order, and as always will respond to complaints in a priority sequence.

“If there are complaints about a number of people gathering in public, we will respond to that complaint. However, it’s put in a queue with other calls,” says Selby.

“If there are higher priorities at the time, it will take a long time to get there.”

But Durham’s regional chair, John Henry, says one thing is for sure — there will be a cost for those who are caught.

“For those people that haven’t been following the rules, you’re going to find out there is consequences for your actions,” says Henry.

“Now is the time for all of our residents to work together. This will put another tool in our toolbox to keep this pandemic at bay.”

Another major focus of provincial and local inspectors will be checking the compliance of big box stores. This weekend, Durham health inspectors will join the province in a blitz of stores like Walmart and Costco to ensure they are complying with health protocols.

And for the first time, officers can ticket patrons for not following masking rules.

Much like the start of 2020, bylaw enforcement will also work alongside Durham police to help deal with a number of complaints that might come along. And despite the restrictions, there are credible exceptions.

Pickering’s emergency management chief, John Hagg, says the idea is to just help control the spread. But they will bring the hammer down on people who are deliberately ignoring the order.

“I think people can still go outside and go out for exercise and things like that,” says Hagg. “There’s an understanding there. It’s for people that are blatantly breaking the rules.”

Officials with Durham municipalities say right now they are trying to decode how they can help enforce the rules.

They say to expect more details in the coming days.