Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Man arrested after brandishing medieval sword in downtown Kelowna, B.C., police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 5:22 pm
Kelowna RCMP say they seized these weapons from a man in downtown Kelowna.
Kelowna RCMP say they seized these weapons from a man in downtown Kelowna.

A man wielding a medieval sword garnered a heavy police presence in downtown Kelowna on Wednesday.

Kelowna RCMP say they immediately rushed to the scene following reports from the public of a man acting erratically in the downtown core.

RCMP, Interior Health establish 'working group' to address mental health crisis calls

The man was arrested without incident, with police saying they seized a medieval sword, three knives, a hatchet, and two multi-tools.

“Callers indicated that the adult man was believed to be in possession of weapons,” wrote Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, in a release.

“Concerned for public and police safety, RCMP officers immediately flooded the area and quickly located the suspect in the 1300-block of Ellis Street.

The 30-year-old Kelowna man was evaluated by police and their crisis team and was released to appear in court at a later date.

“The full findings of that investigation will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge assessment,” said Noseworthy.

No further information is being released at this time.

Related News
KelownaOkanaganMental Healthcentral okanaganKelowna RCMPWeapons SeizedKelowna Man
