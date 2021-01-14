Manitoba reports 2 more coronavirus deaths, 261 new cases Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials say another two Manitobans have died from COVID-19 and 261 more have been infected as case numbers swell in the north.

The latest cases announced on the province’s online COVID-19 portal Thursday bring the province’s total number of cases reported since March to 26,954 after health officials say two previously announced cases were removed due to a data correction.

Since March, 755 Manitobans have died from COVID-19.

The latest victims in include a man in his 60s from the Winnipeg Health region and a man in his 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region connected to an outbreak at the McCreary/Alonsa Health Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

1:04 Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 158 new cases, 5 additional deaths Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 158 new cases, 5 additional deaths

More than half of the new infections reported Thursday — 139 — were identified in the Northern Health region, health officials said.

Manitoba’s acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, Dr. Jazz Atwal said the spike in cases in northern Manitoba are in part due to gatherings held both in people’s homes and in public spaces.

The other new cases include 75 in the Winnipeg Health region, 13 in the Southern Health region, 23 in the Prairie Mountain Health region, and 11 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Read more: Manitoba expands vaccine distribution to fight COVID 19 as cases remain low

According to the province there are currently 117 people in hospital with COVID-19 as well as 173 who remain in care but are no longer considered active cases, for a total of 289 hospitalizations as of Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 16 COVID-19 patients in ICU, with another 21 who are no longer infectious but continue to need critical care, for a total of 37 patients in ICU.

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate was 10 per cent provincially and 7.1 per cent in Winnipeg as of Friday morning.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials say 2,333 tests for novel coronavirus were done Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests done across the province since February to 446,018.

There were 2,866 active cases of COVID-19 across Manitoba on Thursday, according to provincial data, but Atwal said the number of active cases is likely closer to 1,394 due to a backlog in case monitoring.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba announced 155 new cases and five additional deaths from the virus on Wednesday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.