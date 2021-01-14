Menu

Crime

Body found near train tracks in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video 'Body found near train tracks in Peterborough' Body found near train tracks in Peterborough
Peterborough police are investigating after a body was found along the train tracks near Lansdowne Street West on Thursday morning.

Peterborough police are investigating after a body was found along the train tracks near Lansdowne Street West on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews around 10:45 a.m. responded to reports of a body being found near the tracks behind the Chapter’s store near Lansdowne and Goodfellow Road.

“A person was found deceased near the tracks,” Sgt. Josh McGrath said at the scene. “We have commenced an investigation.”

Read more: Peterborough police stepping up enforcement following Ontario stay-at-home order

McGrath said several civilians called police to report the body.

Police have cordoned off the area. Trains have been informed to halt scheduled operations through the corridor, police said.

The coroner has been notified and will be at the scene to assist in the investigation, McGrath said.

— More to come.

