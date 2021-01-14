Body found near train tracks in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are investigating after a body was found along the train tracks near Lansdowne Street West on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews around 10:45 a.m. responded to reports of a body being found near the tracks behind the Chapter’s store near Lansdowne and Goodfellow Road.

“A person was found deceased near the tracks,” Sgt. Josh McGrath said at the scene. “We have commenced an investigation.”

McGrath said several civilians called police to report the body.

.@PtboPolice have a section of train tracks that run behind Lansdowne Street taped off following the discovery of a body last hour #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/78pPzMbHPq — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 14, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Police have cordoned off the area. Trains have been informed to halt scheduled operations through the corridor, police said.

The coroner has been notified and will be at the scene to assist in the investigation, McGrath said.

— More to come.