Northumberland doctor charged with sexual assault, administering drug

A doctor with privileges at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont., as well as at several Toronto hospitals was charged last week with sexual assault and other crimes.

On Jan. 5, William Morton, 65, and a woman, Jamie Paddon, 55, both of Cramahe Township, were charged with sexual assault, overcoming resistance by administering or attempting to administer a drug, and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

According to police, the alleged incidents occurred between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27.

No details were provided on the case, other than that Northumberland OPP investigators executed a search warrant at a residence west of the village of Castleton on Jan. 5.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario says Dr. William (Bill) Morton is an anesthesiologist who has held an independent practice since 1983. He has hospital privileges at Cobourg’s hospital as well as three practices in Toronto.

On Jan. 5, Morton was released on bail with a number of conditions, including residing with a surety nightly at a specified address, remaining in Ontario, turning over any passports to Northumberland OPP, and refraining from being at locations of specific persons, or contacting them.

In an email to Global News Peterborough, Northumberland Hills Hospital confirmed Morton holds “courtesy staff” credentials with the hospital as a locum (occasional) service provider.

“He is not currently delivering care to patients at this hospital and has not worked here for a number of months,” the hospital stated. “NHH is aware that charges have been made against Dr. Morton but we have no reason to believe that the charges involve NHH in any way.

“We have not been contacted by police regarding Dr. Morton but we would cooperate fully with any information required for their investigation.”

