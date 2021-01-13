Alberta musician Corb Lund on proposed coal mines in Rockies: ‘I 100% oppose these policy changes’

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta musician is coming out against proposed coal mines for the province’s Rocky Mountains.

Corb Lund, who has sung around the world about cowboy culture and rural life for decades, has released a Facebook video in which he calls the plans short-sighted and a threat.

Alberta’s United Conservative government has revoked a 1976 policy that kept coal mines out of the mountains and eastern slopes of the Rockies.

One mine is currently under review and vast areas of the mountains have been leased for exploration.

Lund, who says he’s done thorough research into the issue, says those plans endanger the ranching lifestyles of his neighbours and the drinking water for millions downstream.

“I need to say that these are my own personal comments about a matter of public interest; they are not intended to be made maliciously, but from a place of deep personal concern, driven by all of the information that I’ve gathered on this issue,” Lund wrote.

“I’m neutral on all of this as far as political affiliation; I’d say the same no matter who was behind this. I’ve tried to be fair minded and consider all points of view.

“After much study of the situation, I’m writing this to tell you that I 100 per cent oppose these policy changes. Tweet This

“In my opinion, it’s a very big threat to much of our fresh water and our landscape, and a terrible idea for Alberta’s long-term wellbeing.”

He’s urging people to speak out and oppose open-pit coal mines in the Rockies.

He also criticized the province for making the changes quietly, without consultation, and says he doesn’t think that’s how you should govern.