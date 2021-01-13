Menu

Politics

London city council approves lower property tax increase for 2021 budget

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 13, 2021 8:13 am
London City Hall as seen June 14, 2017.
London City Hall as seen June 14, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL File

London city council has rubber-stamped its budget for 2021 as politicians approved a 3.4 per cent tax hike.

It is a smaller increase than the 4.4 per cent bump originally planned under the 2020-23 multi-year budget discussion in March 2020. The change will only impact the 2021 budget and not the budget in the two years to follow.

The document outlines $1.04 billion in city hall spending this year and saddles property taxpayers with a 3.4 per cent increase. That will mean $101 more for the average residential taxpayer with an assessed value of $241,000 last year.

The tax cut comes in part from a reduction in $500,000 in funding meant to close the infrastructure gap.

In March, councillors voted to increase the amount of money allocated to improve city infrastructure from $4.5 million to $7.5 million.

