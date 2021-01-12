Menu

Health

Southern Alberta couple starts PPE business while dating amid the COVID-19 pandemic

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Click to play video 'Southern Alberta couple starts PPE business while dating amid the COVID-19 pandemic' Southern Alberta couple starts PPE business while dating amid the COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH: When it comes to budding relationships, a global pandemic might not be the best time for one. However, one southern Alberta couple isn't only thriving in their new relationship, they also started a much-needed small business together. Taz Dhaliwal has more.

Ysabel Dagata and Corbin Gomez started out as friends when they met in a southern Alberta high school four years ago. This past December, they decided to start dating.

However, as their relationship grew, so did the threat of COVID-19.

“We didn’t see each other for two or three weeks. We didn’t see each other in person cause you know we were following the guidelines,” Gomez said.

“That was pretty challenging, but we got around it pretty good because we FaceTimed or played video games and video chatted with each other,” he added.

Read more: ‘I’m going to bring hand sanitizer’: What it’s like dating during the pandemic

Because the young couple both have parents working in the health-care sector and there was a shortage of personal protective equipment at the beginning of the pandemic, they decided to start making reusable masks.

Dagata’s background in fashion came in handy when designing the stylish masks for their new business called Seamingly Perfect.

“We just figured it out through trial and error which ones fit the best,” Dagata explained.

She said the masks include a folding technique so your lips don’t have to touch the mask.

Read more: Calgarian creates ‘singles apparel’ to help those dating during COVID-19 pandemic

With not many dating activities available during the pandemic, the pair was able to bond over their new business.

“Once Ysabel started up the masks, we were together so that we can do the best that we can with the masks because it is much better to work together as a cohesive team than single individuals,” Gomez said.

“It’s just a great experience, and I’m really glad we were able to do it and have all the resources that we have,” Dagata added.

The duo has sold hundreds of masks across the province and plans to use most of the profits to help pay for university.

COVID-19PandemicLethbridgeMasksPPEYQLCOVID-19 MasksReusable MasksDating during a pandemicmask businessSeamingly perfect
