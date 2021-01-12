Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo Region launches mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 12, 2021 1:59 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario health official says worst-case scenario would see 40,000 cases a day by mid-February' Coronavirus: Ontario health official says worst-case scenario would see 40,000 cases a day by mid-February
Ontario health official says worst-case scenario would see 40,000 cases a day by mid-February

Waterloo Region says its mobile vaccination clinic will be in action for the first time on Tuesday as it heads to three long-term-care homes in the area to provide the first round of shots to residents.

“We are excited to launch the mobile clinic program, which is a vital step to ensuring more people in our community receive the COVID-19 immunization,” said Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, who is in charge of the region’s vaccination task force.

Read more: Coronavirus: Waterloo Region issues plea to province for more COVID-19 vaccine

“Mobile clinics will be able to reach long-term care homes quickly and safely to ensure the health and wellness of residents and staff.”

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario projections show long-term care deaths could reach up to 2,600 deaths by Valentine’s Day' Coronavirus: Ontario projections show long-term care deaths could reach up to 2,600 deaths by Valentine’s Day
Coronavirus: Ontario projections show long-term care deaths could reach up to 2,600 deaths by Valentine’s Day

The agency did not specify which homes have been chosen for the initial run of the mobile clinic.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for Waterloo Public Health told Global News that around 250 people are expected to be vaccinated at the homes on Tuesday.

She said the homes were being prioritized based on these factors:

• density and physical layout of the home (older homes built with more ward style rooms are at greater risk for spread and lack space for isolation and distancing)
• size of the home (larger homes are at greater risk of spread due to population size)
• homes currently in outbreak cannot have staff or residents vaccinated until the outbreak is cleared

Read more: Ontario reports 2,903 new coronavirus cases, along with 8 more cases of highly contagious U.K. variant

The region says Waterloo Public Health has been contacting long-term homes in an effort to set up vaccination clinics.

It says that the lifting of cold storage restrictions on the Pfizer vaccine allowed vaccinations to take place outside of the clinic at Grand River Hospital.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo COVID 19Cambridge COVID-19Waterloo COVID-19 vaccineKitchener COVID-19 vaccinationsKitchener vaccinations
Flyers
More weekly flyers