OPP close Highway 6 north of Guelph after rollover

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say they closed a stretch of Highway 6 north of Guelph following a rollover crash on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash just before 7 a.m.

Police said a southbound SUV lost control, hit the ditch and then rolled over several times. Photos from the scene show the vehicle on its wheels sitting in a field several feet from the road.

The driver was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton with serious injuries.

Highway 6 was closed between the Fourth Line and Sixth Line. OPP did not say when they expected to reopen the road.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Wellington County OPP is asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision or that has dashcam video to please call 1-888-310-1122.

#WellingtonOPP and OPP TCI continue to investigate serious single motor veh collision on Hwy 6 south of Fergus. Driver transported to trauma hospital with serious injuries. Witnesses and drivers with dash cams are asked to call OPP 1-888-310-1122. ^cr https://t.co/9fDuzEP2h1 pic.twitter.com/dyQ8be0tq9 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 12, 2021

Advertisement