Canada

OPP close Highway 6 north of Guelph after rollover

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 12, 2021 10:35 am
OPP say an SUV rolled several times after it lost control on Highway 6 near Guelph.
OPP say an SUV rolled several times after it lost control on Highway 6 near Guelph. OPP / Supplied

Wellington County OPP say they closed a stretch of Highway 6 north of Guelph following a rollover crash on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash just before 7 a.m.

Police said a southbound SUV lost control, hit the ditch and then rolled over several times. Photos from the scene show the vehicle on its wheels sitting in a field several feet from the road.

The driver was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton with serious injuries.

Highway 6 was closed between the Fourth Line and Sixth Line. OPP did not say when they expected to reopen the road.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Wellington County OPP is asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision or that has dashcam video to please call 1-888-310-1122.

