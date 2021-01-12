Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Trump to visit border wall in Texas — his 1st appearance since U.S. Capitol riots

By Steve Holland Reuters
In this June 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the border wall in San Luis, Ariz. While Mexico never did pay for the “big, beautiful wall” Trump pledged to build along the southern border — the signature promise of his 2016 campaign — the project is now under way, with 450 miles expected to be completed by the end of December (only a fraction of that, however, has been built along stretches where no barrier stood before.
In this June 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the border wall in San Luis, Ariz. While Mexico never did pay for the “big, beautiful wall” Trump pledged to build along the southern border — the signature promise of his 2016 campaign — the project is now under way, with 450 miles expected to be completed by the end of December (only a fraction of that, however, has been built along stretches where no barrier stood before. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to emerge from seclusion on Tuesday for the first time since the U.S. Capitol was ransacked by pro-Trump protesters and will travel to Alamo, Texas, to visit his signature border wall.

Trump agreed to the trip as members of his staff encouraged him to undertake events highlighting his legacy. He has spent the last two months in a futile attempt to contest the Nov. 3 election won by Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

Read more: Trump shows no signs of resigning amid U.S. Capitol fallout

Bitter and upset with little more than a week until he hands over power to Biden, Trump has been closeted in the White House with close advisers since Wednesday, when his supporters laid siege to the Capitol and the resulting violence led to the deaths of six people.

Story continues below advertisement

The White House said there was no symbolism to the choice of Alamo for Trump‘s visit. The Alamo mission in San Antonio, Texas, was the scene of a famous 1836 battle when Texans were routed by Mexican forces.

Trending Stories

Trump has sought to cut down on cross-border migrants and legal immigration throughout his term, and the wall project dates to his 2016 pledge to seal off the border with a wall.

Click to play video 'Portion of Trump’s new border wall falls in Mexico' Portion of Trump’s new border wall falls in Mexico
Portion of Trump’s new border wall falls in Mexico – Jan 30, 2020

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the visit would mark Trump’s “completion of more than 400 miles of border wall — a promise made, promise kept — and his administration’s efforts to reform our broken immigration system.”

The 400 miles (644 km) includes a significant amount of wall construction in places where previous administrations had already built structures.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump is expected to deliver remarks at the border site about his immigration efforts.

He is facing demands from Democrats in the U.S. Congress and some Republicans to resign from office. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seeking to impeach him and some lawmakers want Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the U.S. Constitution’s 25th amendment to remove Trump from office.

© 2021 Reuters
Donald Trumpborder wallUS borderDonald Trump border wallTrump WallDonald Trump borderTrump borderUS Border Wall
Flyers
More weekly flyers