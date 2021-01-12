Coyote captured in Stanley Park could be culprit in attacks on joggers

Send this page to someone via email

Conservation officers have nabbed a coyote in Stanley Park they believe may be the culprit of some recent aggressive behavior toward humans.

The Vancouver Park Board tweeted last night that the critter captured on Monday morning matches descriptions of a coyote that had been nipping joggers near Brockton Oval, including two cases over the weekend.

.@_BCCOS captured a coyote this morning in #StanleyPark. It matches descriptions of a coyote nipping joggers near Brockton Oval, including two cases over the weekend. Trails around Brockton Oval remain closed. Please give wildlife their distance. Do not approach or feed them. — Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) January 12, 2021

It’s not known positively if the captured coyote is the one responsible for all five reports of attacks in the area since Dec. 20.

In each case, a coyote chased joggers and bit them on the calves, resulting in injuries ranging from superficial to those requiring medical treatment.

Officials had said the animal, once caught, would have to be put down as it had become accustomed to humans through being fed by parkgoers.

