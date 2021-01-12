Menu

Canada

Coyote captured in Stanley Park could be culprit in attacks on joggers

By John Copsey Global News
Global News

Conservation officers have nabbed a coyote in Stanley Park they believe may be the culprit of some recent aggressive behavior toward humans.

The Vancouver Park Board tweeted last night that the critter captured on Monday morning matches descriptions of a coyote that had been nipping joggers near Brockton Oval, including two cases over the weekend.

Read more: Area of Stanley Park closed after multiple coyote attack reports

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not known positively if the captured coyote is the one responsible for all five reports of attacks in the area since Dec. 20.

Trending Stories

In each case, a coyote chased joggers and bit them on the calves, resulting in injuries ranging from superficial to those requiring medical treatment.

Read more: Dog owners warned after coyote snatches toy poodle in Point Grey

Officials had said the animal, once caught, would have to be put down as it had become accustomed to humans through being fed by parkgoers.

Click to play video 'Pack of coyote pups play in Surrey backyard' Pack of coyote pups play in Surrey backyard
Pack of coyote pups play in Surrey backyard – Jun 16, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ConservationVancouver Park BoardStanley ParkOfficersCoyoteCapturedbrockton oval
