Crime

Police search for suspect in south Edmonton New Year’s Eve shooting

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 5:04 pm
Ayoub Ali, 24, is wanted by Edmonton police after a shooting on Dec. 31, 2020 in south Edmonton.
Ayoub Ali, 24, is wanted by Edmonton police after a shooting on Dec. 31, 2020 in south Edmonton. Supplied by EPS

Edmonton police are searching for a man suspected of shooting another man at a small New Year’s Eve gathering on the city’s south side.

Police said around 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, a man was shot during an altercation in a home near 106 Street and 10 Avenue in the Bearspaw neighbourhood.

The 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is now recovering.

Read more: Violence, defund the police and COVID-19: looking back on 2020 with Edmonton’s police chief

Edmonton police have issued arrest warrants for Ayoub Ali, 24, who is wanted on eight charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Ali is five-foot-nine and weights about 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe Ali is in possession of a firearm and considered dangerous, therefore should not be approached. Anyone who sees Ali is asked to instead call police immediately.

Trending Stories

Anyone with any information related to the shooting or Ali’s whereabouts is asked to contact police. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

