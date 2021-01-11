Speedster busted at more than double the limit, with family along for the ride

A Manitoba driver is facing a big speeding ticket after getting busted Saturday morning driving at dangerous speeds with his family along for the ride.
Police said the man was travelling 177 km/h in a 70 zone on Mollard Road with his wife and children in the car.
The driver was handed a $1,450 ticket and faces a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance for his dangerous activity.
