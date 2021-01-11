Sicamous RCMP seek witnesses after New Year’s Day hit-and-run homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a Malakwa, B.C., woman discovered with mysterious injuries who later died in hospital is now considered the victim of a ‘hit-and-run homicide’.

Sicamous RCMP said the 64-year-old woman was found suffering from “significant” injuries on a private road within Cedars RV and Resort on Luoma Road northeast of Sicamous, B.C. on Jan. 1 just before 2:30 a.m.

The woman was rushed from the scene in grave condition to the hospital but tragically succumbed to her injuries.

The death was considered suspicious, but it was initially unknown to investigators how the woman sustained her injuries.

On Monday, police confirmed they now believe the woman was the victim of a hit-and-run.

The investigation has led investigators to believe that the woman was struck by a motor vehicle, said Sgt. Murray McNeil, Detachment Commander of the Sicamous RCMP.

This is now considered a fatal hit-and-run and we are once again asking the public for information regarding this incident.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to the police, or you have any additional information, you are urged to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.