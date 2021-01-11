Coronavirus: Ottawa bylaw issues nearly 500 verbal warnings about outdoor restrictions over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa bylaw said Monday its officers issued “close to 500 verbal warnings” to residents in parks over the weekend after a class order from the local public health unit tightened restrictions on outdoor recreational amenities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The city’s bylaw services tweeted out Monday afternoon that its officers handed out hundreds of warnings related to mask violations, crowding and playing hockey in the city over the weekend.

Close to 500 verbal warnings issued at parks across #OttCity this weekend for mask violations, hockey and failure to practice physical distancing. It is imperative that residents follow the rules put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.https://t.co/g4Xm1rUiYj #OttNews pic.twitter.com/2rvLTg9wIq — Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) January 11, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

A new class order issued by Ottawa’s medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches went into effect on Friday morning at 5 a.m.

The order clamps down on provincial restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that ban team sports such as hockey and limits gathering sizes to 25 at rinks, tobogganing hills and other outdoor recreational amenities. The city has launched a new online reservation tool to book 45-minute blocks on public skating rinks.

A temporary bylaw issued late last year also makes it mandatory to wear a mask at outdoor rinks while off the ice, with masks “highly encouraged” during skating.

1:48 Winter activity boom causing some outdoor sports gear shortages Winter activity boom causing some outdoor sports gear shortages

Global News has reached out to the City of Ottawa to learn more about the warnings and whether any fines were issued.

Story continues below advertisement

Anthony Di Monte, Ottawa’s head of emergency and protective services, said last week when the class order was announced that officers will take an educational approach rather than an enforcement one.

On Twitter, however, bylaw services said residents will risk a fine if they flout COVID-19 restrictions.

“While we do not wish to issue charges to residents using these amenities, failure to comply with an officer’s instructions will result in a fine,” the tweet read.

Gloucester-South Nepean Coun. Carol-Anne Meehan said on Twitter Monday that “it’s time to start ticketing,” otherwise residents won’t get the message about new restrictions.

Ott bylaw issued 500 warnings over the wknd for large gatherings and no masks on rinks and toboggan hills. It’s time to start ticketing! Only thing that will get people to start following safety rules. @ottawacity @OttawaBylaw @BarrhavenEastCA @StonebridgeCA @RSCAssociation — Carol Anne Meehan (@MeehanCarolAnne) January 11, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 Winter sports spike alongside ski hill popularity, retailers notice surge in demand Winter sports spike alongside ski hill popularity, retailers notice surge in demand