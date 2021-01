Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials will provide an update on the province’s latest COVID-19 numbers Monday.

Chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin and chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa will be on hand at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the latest pandemic statistics.

Health officials confirmed five more deaths Sunday, as well as 151 new cases of the coronavirus.

