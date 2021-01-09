Coronavirus: Okanagan man opposes anti-maskers in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Another anti-restriction protest happened in Kelowna this weekend, but this time, one Okanagan man took it upon himself to protest against the crowd of COVID-19 conspiracy believers.

“Truly, it’s an honour to be out here supporting science and the front-line workers,” said David Crawford, a Kelowna resident.

“What I think they are doing is insulting to the people that are suffering from the disease, have died from the disease and the people working hard to eradicate the disease.”

Crawford said he’s been visiting these anti-lockdown rallies for a few weeks, holding his own signs mocking the anti-maskers.

He was holding signs that said ‘ignorance ahead’ and ‘ yay science, yay vaccines’.

Crawford said the general reception from passing vehicles was great — with a few negative interactions sprinkled in.

Police were on site as the 100 or so protesters rallied and marched through the downtown core.

One $2,300 ticket was issued to the organizer, according to Kelowna RCMP.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran issued a statement Friday afternoon urging protesters to comply with public health orders, even as they rally against them.

He said: “People have the right to peacefully protest, but they do not have the right to put others at risk by defying public health orders.”

“Individual rights and freedoms are fundamental to our democracy, but they are only possible within parameters established by the democratic process.”

Basran said he’s spoken to doctors at Kelowna General Hospital, who have legitimate fear that the rising number for COVID-19 cases in the community has the potential to overwhelm the local healthcare system.

And that’s exactly what concerns David Crawford and why he’s pledged to be at every anti-restriction rally in Kelowna.

