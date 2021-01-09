Menu

Crime

Impaired driver arrested Saturday after swerving through ditch on northeast Anthony Henday Drive

By Allison Bench Global News
Edmonton's Anthony Henday Drive.
Edmonton's Anthony Henday Drive. Karen Bartko/Global News

The Edmonton Police Service said a 21-year-old woman was arrested following an impaired driving incident Saturday afternoon on Anthony Henday Drive.

Police said they received “several reports” around 1 p.m. that a Nissan Rogue was driving erratically in the area of Anthony Henday Drive and 66 Street NW, swerving in the lanes and shoulder median, and travelling through the ditch “several times.”

The vehicle also struck a guard rail and a sign, police said.

The woman driving the vehicle tried to evade police, but police used a “box-in” prevention technique to arrest her on Anthony Henday Drive, between 119 Street and 111 Street, nearly a half pass of the ring road from where the incident began.

Read more: Man seriously injured in collision on Anthony Henday Drive in northeast Edmonton

She faces charges of impaired driving, dangerous driving, and criminal flight.

No one was injured in the incident.

