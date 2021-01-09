Coronavirus: LAWC’s International Woman’s Day Breakfast going virtual

Send this page to someone via email

The London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC) will be hosting its 21st annual International Woman’s Day Breakfast virtually this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

LAWC says this year’s event, which is in partnership with Kim Mullan Sutton Group Select Realty, will include a guided tour of their office, special guest appearances including Tessa Virtue and the opportunity to win a prize.

Andrea Dunn, a host with 980 CFPL sister station FM96, will lead an interview with LAWC’s executive director Megan Walker.

The annual breakfast is the agency’s largest fundraiser, with all proceeds going towards supporting frontline services.

This year’s goal is to raise $50,000 towards supporting abused and exploited women and girls.

LAWC says they’ve seen a 40 per cent increase in service demand since the start of the pandemic.

The 21st annual International Woman’s Day Breakfast will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Tickets are available online.

