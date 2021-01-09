Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: LAWC’s International Woman’s Day Breakfast going virtual

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 9, 2021 3:06 pm
London Abused Women's Centre Website

The London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC) will be hosting its 21st annual International Woman’s Day Breakfast virtually this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

LAWC says this year’s event, which is in partnership with Kim Mullan Sutton Group Select Realty, will include a guided tour of their office, special guest appearances including Tessa Virtue and the opportunity to win a prize.

Read more: Local donations allow LAWC to maintain human trafficking program until end of June

Andrea Dunn, a host with 980 CFPL sister station FM96, will lead an interview with LAWC’s executive director Megan Walker.

The annual breakfast is the agency’s largest fundraiser, with all proceeds going towards supporting frontline services.

This year’s goal is to raise $50,000 towards supporting abused and exploited women and girls.

Read more: London Abused Women’s Centre getting $200K to keep trafficking program going

LAWC says they’ve seen a 40 per cent increase in service demand since the start of the pandemic.

The 21st annual International Woman’s Day Breakfast will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Tickets are available online.

Click to play video 'Creating safe and accessible online spaces for girls' Creating safe and accessible online spaces for girls
Creating safe and accessible online spaces for girls – Oct 11, 2020
