Coronavirus: 3 care-home deaths, 81 more cases announced for Interior Health region

Health officials announced 81 new cases and three deaths for the Interior Health region on Friday.

Interior Health says all three deaths occurred at care homes in the Okanagan, two in Vernon and one in West Kelowna.

The number of people who have died within Interior Health because of COVID-19 is now at 38.

Two deaths were at Heritage Square in Vernon, with the other death at Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna.

“This has been a week of celebration and heartbreak for many throughout the Interior,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health.

“While staff and residents of long-term care are receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations, sadly three more people have succumbed to their illness, all in long-term care.

“While the COVID-19 vaccine brings hope and optimism, we must not lose sight of the important public health measures that help protect our vulnerable loved ones in the community.”

Interior Health says it has started vaccinating long-term care home residents, with the first vaccinations taking place at Sunnybank Centre in Oliver.

IHA also said it has also vaccinated residents at McKinney Place long-term care.

Below are the updated outbreak numbers for long-term care homes in the Okanagan.

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver: 19 cases (15 residents, 4 staff).

19 cases (15 residents, 4 staff). Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon: 13 cases (10 residents, 3 staff).

13 cases (10 residents, 3 staff). Noric House long-term care in Vernon: 21 cases (19 residents, 2 staff).

21 cases (19 residents, 2 staff). Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon: 41 cases (31 residents, 10 staff). Four deaths are connected to this outbreak.

41 cases (31 residents, 10 staff). Four deaths are connected to this outbreak. Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna: 42 cases (37 residents, 5 staff). Two deaths are connected to this outbreak.

42 cases (37 residents, 5 staff). Two deaths are connected to this outbreak. McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver: 77 cases (54 residents, 23 staff). Fourteen deaths are connected to this outbreak.

77 cases (54 residents, 23 staff). Fourteen deaths are connected to this outbreak. Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton: 9 cases (5 residents, 4 staff). One death is connected to this outbreak.

9 cases (5 residents, 4 staff). One death is connected to this outbreak. Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna: 16 cases (8 residents, 8 staff). Two deaths are connected to this outbreak.

16 cases (8 residents, 8 staff). Two deaths are connected to this outbreak. Big White community cluster: 7 new cases associated to this cluster for a total of 143 cases.

Of the 143 cases at Big White, 121 have recovered, with 91 residing on Big White and 22 cases in isolation.

“We are closely monitoring the Big White Mountain community cluster. It’s important visitors and staff keep following precautions to minimize any further spread,” said Dr. Silvina Mema, medical health officer.

“This ski season, stick to your local ski hill with members of your household.”

The next update regarding the Big White outbreak will be Tuesday, Jan. 12.

