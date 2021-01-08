Menu

Politics

Twitter ‘permanently’ suspends Trump’s account following U.S. Capitol riot

By David Lao Global News
Click to play video 'U.S. Capitol riot: Arrests made, people involved in pro-Trump mob identified' U.S. Capitol riot: Arrests made, people involved in pro-Trump mob identified
WATCH: U.S. Capitol riot — Arrests made, people involved in pro-Trump mob identified

Twitter says it has “permanently suspended” the account of U.S. President Donald Trump, citing a risk of him inciting further violence.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action,” read a statement posted on Twitter’s blog.

Read more: Facebook blocks Trump for ‘at least’ the rest of presidential term

“Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”

Twitter previously suspended Trump’s account on Wednesday for 12 hours after the president tweeted incendiary remarks falsely disputing the outcome of the November election.

Those remarks led directly to an assault from a pro-Trump mob on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C, which left at least five people dead and many more injured.

More to come…

Click to play video 'Undermining democracy through social media' Undermining democracy through social media
Undermining democracy through social media
