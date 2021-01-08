Twitter ‘permanently’ suspends Trump’s account following U.S. Capitol riot

Send this page to someone via email

Twitter says it has “permanently suspended” the account of U.S. President Donald Trump, citing a risk of him inciting further violence.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action,” read a statement posted on Twitter’s blog.

“Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”

Twitter previously suspended Trump’s account on Wednesday for 12 hours after the president tweeted incendiary remarks falsely disputing the outcome of the November election.

Those remarks led directly to an assault from a pro-Trump mob on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C, which left at least five people dead and many more injured.

