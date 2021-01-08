‘World’s unluckiest burglars’ butt-dialled police during U.K. heist

Send this page to someone via email

The two best crime-stoppers in the U.K. on Wednesday were also two of its worst suspected criminals after police say they pocket-dialled the authorities in the middle of a burglary.

The incident happened Wednesday evening in Stoke-on-Trent, England, according to Chief Insp. John Owen of Staffordshire Police.

Owen says one of the suspects “accidentally sat on his phone” and dialled 999, the British equivalent of 911.

The operator reported the call to police and stayed on the line while authorities rushed to the scene.

“We received a call detailing all of their antics up to the point of hearing our patrols arrive to arrest them,” Owen tweeted.

He also mocked the pair with a GIF from Home Alone, which showed one of the film’s hapless burglars sticking his head through a doggy door.

I think we have just arrested the world's unluckiest burglars: Whilst committing a burglary one of the bungling burglars has accidentally sat on his phone & dialled 999. We recieve a call detailing all of their antics up to the point of hearing our patrols arrive to arrest them pic.twitter.com/0BZGSQdf0C — CI John Owen (@CIJohnOwen) January 6, 2021

Police arrested two men, aged 49 and 42, in connection with the incident, The Guardian reports.

Both suspects were still in custody the following day.

