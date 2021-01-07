Canadian special teams standout Mike Miller re-signs with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian special-teams standout Mike Miller to a one-year extension.

The native of Riverview, N.B., returns to the Blue Bombers for a fourth season.

Miller tied for second in the CFL in special-teams tackles in 2019 with 25.

The Acadia University product was named the West Division’s most outstanding special-teams player and the Bombers’ top Canadian in 2019.

Miller is second on the CFL’s career list for special-teams tackles with 185, just five behind leader Jason Arakgi.

The Bombers also signed American defensive backs Mercy Maston and Nick Taylor to one-year extensions on Thursday.

