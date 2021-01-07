Menu

Canadian special teams standout Mike Miller re-signs with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Mike Miller, left, and Tyneil Cooper celebrate after recovering their own onside kick during the first half of a CFL football game against the B.C. Lions.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Mike Miller, left, and Tyneil Cooper celebrate after recovering their own onside kick during the first half of a CFL football game against the B.C. Lions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian special-teams standout Mike Miller to a one-year extension.

The native of Riverview, N.B., returns to the Blue Bombers for a fourth season.

Miller tied for second in the CFL in special-teams tackles in 2019 with 25.

The Acadia University product was named the West Division’s most outstanding special-teams player and the Bombers’ top Canadian in 2019.

Miller is second on the CFL’s career list for special-teams tackles with 185, just five behind leader Jason Arakgi.

The Bombers also signed American defensive backs Mercy Maston and Nick Taylor to one-year extensions on Thursday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
