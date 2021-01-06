Two people injured in Trans-Canada Highway accident near Blind Bay, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were transported to hospital following a serious crash along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior on Wednesday afternoon.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) says two paramedic crews were dispatched to the accident near Blind Bay, just outside Sorrento, in the Shuswap region.

BCEHS says one patient is in serious condition, while the other is in stable condition.

Another view of the accident along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Shuswap region on Wednesday afternoon. Submitted

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident has cleared the westbound lanes at Balmoral west of #SalmonArmBC. Both directions now clear. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 6, 2021

The accident happened around 2:10 p.m., with photos of the accident showing two pick-up trucks with front-end damage.

Blind Bay is around a 25-minute drive north of Salmon Arm, and is located along Shuswap Lake.