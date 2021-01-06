Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Two people injured in Trans-Canada Highway accident near Blind Bay, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 7:28 pm
A photo showing two trucks with front-end damage following an accident along the Trans-Canada Highway in the Shuswap region on Wednesday afternoon.
A photo showing two trucks with front-end damage following an accident along the Trans-Canada Highway in the Shuswap region on Wednesday afternoon. Submitted

Two people were transported to hospital following a serious crash along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior on Wednesday afternoon.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) says two paramedic crews were dispatched to the accident near Blind Bay, just outside Sorrento, in the Shuswap region.

BCEHS says one patient is in serious condition, while the other is in stable condition.

Another view of the accident along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Shuswap region on Wednesday afternoon.
Another view of the accident along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Shuswap region on Wednesday afternoon. Submitted

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Head-on collision closes section of Highway 97A near Enderby, say RCMP

The accident happened around 2:10 p.m., with photos of the accident showing two pick-up trucks with front-end damage.

Blind Bay is around a 25-minute drive north of Salmon Arm, and is located along Shuswap Lake.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TrafficShuswapTrans-Canada HighwayBC Emergency Health ServicesBCEHSblind baysorrentoHighway accidentNo. 1 Highway
Flyers
More weekly flyers